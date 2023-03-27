IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Shares Down 0.1%

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.48. Approximately 177,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 97,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.49.

IBI Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$608.07 million and a PE ratio of 29.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

