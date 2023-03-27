III Capital Management Raises Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

III Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after buying an additional 181,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. 691,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,796 and sold 422,012 shares valued at $31,480,562. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

