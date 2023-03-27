Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,328,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,637,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ilustrato Pictures International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ILUS stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 1,825,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,704. Ilustrato Pictures International has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

