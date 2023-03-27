Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,711,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,644,000 after purchasing an additional 250,276 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 173,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

