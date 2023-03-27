Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 297.7% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Indiva Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVAF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Indiva has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

About Indiva

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

