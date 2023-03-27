InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of InfuSystem stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,257. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

