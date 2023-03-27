InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
InfuSystem Price Performance
Shares of InfuSystem stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,257. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
InfuSystem Company Profile
