Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 4.49% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 78,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 65,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSTP traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.75. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

About Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

