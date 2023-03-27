Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. 14,318 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

