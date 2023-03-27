Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Holdings Trimmed by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $221,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS:PSEP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 119,997 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

