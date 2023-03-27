Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Acquires 19,300 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $361,682.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,349,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,773,771.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Gould purchased 17,417 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $327,962.11.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.99. 40,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,660. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $363.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

Get Rating

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

