Insider Buying: DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Director Purchases 151,132 Shares of Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 151,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,153,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,561,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,297,928.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,089 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DICE stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 443,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DICE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Articles

