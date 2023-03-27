Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Buys 1,789,529 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.
- On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.
- On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,266,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,801,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.
Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $3,429,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $2,344,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
