Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) CRO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Fiserv Stock Performance
NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.77. 3,053,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
