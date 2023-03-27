Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) CRO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.77. 3,053,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

