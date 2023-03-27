Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $266,731.52 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $266,731.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,817,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,656 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $91,229.04.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56.

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $223,177.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $324,784.60.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $103,783.20.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $56.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

