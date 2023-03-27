Insider Selling: Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) Insider Sells 1,367,474 Shares of Stock

Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO – Get Rating) insider Kurt Johnson sold 1,367,474 shares of Nitro Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.47), for a total value of A$2,994,768.06 ($2,009,911.45).

Kurt Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Kurt Johnson bought 67,953 shares of Nitro Software stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.18 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$148,137.54 ($99,421.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Nitro Software

Nitro Software Limited operates as a document productivity software company in Australia and internationally. It offers Nitro Productivity platform that provides PDF productivity, simple to qualified eSignatures, powerful APIs and integrations, document generation, and industry leading analytics. The company also provides maintenance and support services.

