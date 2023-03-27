Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Insider Sells $87,710.04 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) insider Eric Levenhagen sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $87,710.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,537.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $18.34 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after purchasing an additional 506,993 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at $42,204,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 695,201 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.