Insider Selling: TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Sells 41,014 Shares of Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $196,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 474,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Laird Landmann sold 150,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $5.25.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,316,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,995 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 115,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

