Insider Selling: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Sells $1,788,000.00 in Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,013,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $306.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.03.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $542.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,326,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $2,232,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 257,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 131,491 shares during the period. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $3,017,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

