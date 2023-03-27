Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,260,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,500,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

