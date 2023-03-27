Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.99

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 1357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration (SI), and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

