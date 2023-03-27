Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Acquires 37,800 Shares

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $261,954.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,920,429.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 46,931 shares of Intevac stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $308,805.98.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 27,300 shares of Intevac stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $176,358.00.

IVAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.14. 233,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,110. The firm has a market cap of $184.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Intevac, Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intevac during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intevac by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intevac by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IVAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Partner Cap Sec upgraded shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

