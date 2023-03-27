Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.94.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $256.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

