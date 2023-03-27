Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.07. 37,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,394. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

