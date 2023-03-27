Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 2.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,762,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 269,669 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.37. 8,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.