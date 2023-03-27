Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Stock Position Increased by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,813. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $25.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

