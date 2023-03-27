Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Down 72.3% in March

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE VPV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. 34,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,969. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $11.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.