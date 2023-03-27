Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Down 72.3% in March

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VPV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. 34,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,969. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $11.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPV. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

