Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Up 332.1% in March

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, a growth of 332.1% from the February 28th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ISDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.62. 55,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,495. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Company Profile

The Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of large firms in developed markets, ex-US. Stocks are selected by fundamental and quality metrics and weighted by firm size. ISDX was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

