Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PSCI traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $101.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

