Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

IWR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.02. 375,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

