Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 52,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.26. 580,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,531. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $166.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average of $142.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

