Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,713,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,171 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

