Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $213,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

KO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.36. 2,351,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,908,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

