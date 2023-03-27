Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 940 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.05. 87,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,318. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

