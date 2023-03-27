Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.65% from the company’s current price.

Invivyd Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Invivyd stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 73,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $146.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.21. Invivyd has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

