IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $565.72 million and $7.89 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

