IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $565.72 million and $7.89 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
