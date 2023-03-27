Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $6.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 2,917,892 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 11.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

