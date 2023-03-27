iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.12 and last traded at $66.12. Approximately 98 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.04.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 13.52% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.