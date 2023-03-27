iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,525 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.10% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,014.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IGSB traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.46. 395,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,076. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

