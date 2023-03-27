iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.90

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 161972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

