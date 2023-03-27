iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,814,000 after buying an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after purchasing an additional 386,551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 352,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,467,000 after purchasing an additional 274,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,992,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,034,000 after purchasing an additional 91,221 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.62. 504,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,464. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

