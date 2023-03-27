iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Increased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,942,000 after acquiring an additional 293,460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $240.53. 623,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.70. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

