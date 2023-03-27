iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 636,456 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after purchasing an additional 516,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FALN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.59. 170,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,629. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.