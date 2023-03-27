iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.64

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 622814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,843 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,959,000 after purchasing an additional 658,013 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,838,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,417,000 after purchasing an additional 409,996 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

