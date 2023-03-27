iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 176.4% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDG. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1,062.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 43,763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,209,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,083. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $68.51 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.63. The company has a market cap of $425.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Read More

