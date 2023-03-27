iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.68

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 2604233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,981,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,519,000 after buying an additional 480,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,407,000 after buying an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,326,000 after buying an additional 634,200 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

