iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.85

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.85 and last traded at $136.05, with a volume of 352389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.75.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.82. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 795,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,903,000 after buying an additional 56,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after buying an additional 40,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,542,000 after buying an additional 647,011 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 607,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,702,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

