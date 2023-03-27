iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $120.28. 2,440,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

