iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,523. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.