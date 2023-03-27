iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 80,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.26. 158,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,307. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average of $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.