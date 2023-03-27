iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

TIP stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,009. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

